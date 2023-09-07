America’s Wind-Farm Revolution Is Broken
SummaryEven with generous green subsidies, offshore wind projects are being called off as developers struggle to make a profit.
Offshore wind farms should be one of the best solutions to the climate crisis but are turning out to be a lousy business. Getting the struggling industry back on its feet will require a new approach from companies and politicians alike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more