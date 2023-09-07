America’s Wind-Farm Revolution Is Broken

The public face of the crisis is Ørsted, a former oil and gas producer that became the world’s largest offshore wind-farm developer. The Danish company’s stock has lost more than $10 billion, or a third of its market value, since warning last week that it may take impairments of up to $2.3 billion on its U.S. projects. On Tuesday, ratings provider Moody’s downgraded the stock, a further challenge for a company that, like a property developer, needs debt to fund its plans.

