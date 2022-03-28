Amid fresh global surge, is India at further risk of covid wave?

While boosters’ effect is being studied, Omicron escaping vaccine protection has shed light on the preparedness against future variants—a challenge India must be ready for. A recent study showed that two jabs of both Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots provide relatively less protection from symptomatic disease due to Omicron. Current vaccines are based on the earliest forms of the virus and they may need to be updated as newer variants emerge, said the World Health Organization on 8 March. Any vaccine should, at the minimum, retain protection against severe disease and death, while ensuring the breadth of the immune response against circulating and emerging variants, the WHO said.