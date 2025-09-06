Ancient teeth reveal new species of human ancestor

A handful of teeth unearthed in Ethiopia has led to the discovery of a new species of human ancestor.
The finding, announced in August in the journal Nature, began with a Valentine’s Day trek seven years ago. Paleoanthropologists were hunting for fossils in the country’s Afar region when an Ethiopian field assistant, Omar Abdulla Omar, suddenly stooped down.
He had spotted a tooth.
Later that afternoon, Omar dropped to his knees again, finding another molar in the volcanic soil. Over the next week, the team found a total of nine molars and incisors across the Afar archaeological site known as Ledi-Geraru, all dating to around 2.6 million years ago.
“It’s almost like a miracle every time we find that one of our ancestors died in the right place at the right time to be fossilized for us to find three million years later," said Amy Rector, an anthropologist at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-author of the study describing the team’s discovery.
The era between two million and three million years ago is critical for scientific study, Rector said, because it is when the earliest members of our human lineage, the genus Homo, first evolved and when Australopithecus, another early human primate group, disappeared.
The Australopithecus lineage included early humans like “Lucy," famous for being a member of one of the first species to habitually walk on two legs.
The researchers had previously uncovered four other teeth at the site, but found that the two sets came from different species: the four belonged to an early Homo lineage, and the other nine to a hereto undiscovered Australopithecus.
For years, the researchers laboriously compared the teeth to those from other early human lineages living in eastern Africa around this time. The nine differed significantly in size, structure and shape from other known species’ teeth.
“I think the team did a great job of demonstrating that the dental morphology in the Australopithecus specimens is distinct from the other species currently known," said Kevin Hatala, a paleoanthropologist at Chatham University in Pennsylvania who wasn’t involved in the work.
The finding suggests that multiple early human species coexisted in this part of the continent several million years ago—a conclusion that runs contrary to what many paleoanthropologists once thought happened in ancient Africa.
In the 1990s and 2000s, many experts thought the Homo lineage evolved directly from the Australopithecus lineage, according to Kaye Reed, a paleoanthropologist at Arizona State University’s Institute of Human Origins and co-author of the recent study.
But “evolution doesn’t work that way," she said. “It wasn’t a solo ancestor walking through time."
Rather, a growing body of evidence suggests species from multiple lineages overlapped in space and time and adapted to fill specific ecological niches.
The researchers have yet to give a moniker to the new species.
“You can’t name something based on, you know, teeth," Reed said. “We need a skull!"
She and her colleagues hope to find additional fossil evidence in subsequent field missions.
