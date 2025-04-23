Another win for geology’s Theory of Everything
SummaryPlate tectonics could explain continental plateaus and mini mass extinctions
Plate tectonics is geology’s Theory of Everything. The realisation in the 1960s that Earth’s crust is made of fragments called plates—and that these plates can grow, shrink and move around—explained the origins of mountain ranges, ocean trenches, volcanoes and earthquakes. It also explained why continents drift over the planet’s surface and thus, from time to time, come together to form an all-embracing supercontinent.