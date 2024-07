The approval Tuesday of Eli Lilly’s new Alzheimer’s drug will hasten the transformation of treatment of the dementia-causing condition.

Until recently, Alzheimer’s treatment was limited. Some patients diagnosed with the disease would take a pill to relieve symptoms. More wound up at facilities that provided care of them once they couldn’t take care of themselves.

With drugs like Lilly’s newly approved Kisunla coming online, Alzheimer’s treatment promises to slow the cognitive decline, if only modestly, and to become more widely used.

Alzheimer’s care could become more like treatment of cancer or rheumatoid arthritis, in which patients flock to get infusions.

“You’re going to slow down the progression of the decline. You’re going to make patients more independent for longer periods of time," said Dr. Martin Sadowski, director of NYU Langone’s Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Program in the Department of Neurology, and one of the investigators in a Lilly-funded study of the drug.

Kisunla, which is administered monthly, will cost about $12,522 for six months of treatment, $32,000 for 12 months, or $48,696 for 18 months of treatment.

