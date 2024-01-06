Are aliens real? Do they exist? Here's why scientists haven't managed to make contacts yet
The search for aliens continues as scientists discover new planets, but the Zoo Hypothesis suggests that advanced extraterrestrial life may already be aware of Earth and intentionally concealing themselves.
The search for aliens and extra-terrestrial civilisations continues considering the laws of probability that suggest Earth is not the only planet in the universe where life exists.
