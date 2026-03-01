Are crash diets worth the risk? How drastic weight loss ruins your skin tone and texture

Many people are drawn to popular crash diets. They hope for rapid weight loss and visible results in a short time. Social media trends and celebrity routines often promote extreme “before-and-after” changes. Because of this, more people are cutting calories without thinking about the long-term impact. While the number on the scale may drop quickly, sudden weight loss sudden weight reduction can harm your overall health.

The skin is often the first place to show the ill effects of drastic dieting. As the body’s largest organ, the skin reflects your internal health and nutrition. Signs of stress appear first on the face. This happens when the body lacks vital nutrients, hydration, and energy. From dryness to premature ageing, crash dieting can silently ruin skin texture. It is always wise to seek a doctor’s advice to lose weight safely.

Skin mirrors what you starve your body of “Skin requires regular nourishment to maintain its health and glow,” says Dr Shweta Nakhwa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “So when someone is taking part in a crash diet, they typically reduce their protein intake and healthy fats quite substantially. Protein is necessary for producing collagen, which maintains skin firmness and elasticity. In its absence, the skin can begin to appear loose, dry and fatigued,” she adds.

The process relies on adequate protein intake and other supportive nutrients, doctors explain, because collagen is a structural protein that supports skin elasticity. When calorie consumption plummets, skin repair and regeneration take a backseat

This can result in decreased collagen production, which contributes to sagging skin, fine lines and a less visible natural glow.

Dr Nakhwa also points to the impact of micronutrient deficiencies. “Deficiency in iron, zinc, vitamin C or B-complex can cause dull skin, changes in pigmentation and increased hair loss as well. Extreme dieting disrupts hormonal balance, which is why we frequently treat patients with rapid-onset acne. Skin should not be harmed by losing weight. A slow, measured approach to diet aids both weight loss and beautiful skin,” she says.

Iron is important for oxygen transport, and low levels can cause the skin to look pale and tired. Zinc supports wound healing and helps control inflammation; vitamin C is important for collagen synthesis and “brightness”. B-complex vitamins also support healthy skin cells while helping prevent dryness and irritation. When these nutrients are limited, the skin can become more susceptible to breakouts, uneven tone and slower healing.

The body goes into survival mode “When calorie intake plummets, the body recognises that as stress. It elevates cortisol and conserves energy. This causes the body to lose muscle, become dehydrated and have an imbalance in electrolytes, which all impact a person’s appearance,” explains Dr Honey Savla, Consultant Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Higher cortisol levels can boost oil production in some people, leading to acne or other inflammatory skin conditions. On the other hand, dehydration due to insufficient fluid or electrolyte intake can lead to tight, flaky and less supple skin. The loss of muscle, especially from your face, can minimise natural volume and exaggerate hollowness.

Dr Savla further explains the impact of rapid fat loss on the facial appearance. “When patients lose weight quickly, they sometimes feel that they look older. That’s because the skin doesn’t have time to adapt. Also, extreme blood sugar variants on restrictive diets can make you fatigued and add dark circles under your eyes. “Ideally, healthy weight loss should be slow, steady and supervised by a doctor to safeguard both metabolism and looks,” the doctor noted.

If fat loss occurs too fast, the skin may be unable to contract and adjust to new shapes. This can accentuate fine lines and give a drawn or more ancient appearance. Blood sugar spikes and drops can disrupt sleep cycles and energy levels, adding to the look of fatigue.

Why slow weight loss is good for your skin Sustainable weight loss, experts stress, must include balanced meals containing protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and vitamins and minerals. Adequate hydration, proper sleep, and strength training can also support skin elasticity and muscle preservation. And rather than making a radical caloric reduction, a gradual, medically supervised approach protects both internal processes and the external appearance.