Are you ready for ISRO's upcoming launch? What is GSLV/NVS-03 mission to take off on October 30, Friday | Explained

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the much-awaited navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard a GSLV rocket on Friday, October 30. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming mission and why it is crucial:

What is the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission? According to ISRO, NVS-03 is the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system, which will help ensure continuity of navigation services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) series.

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with procured atomic clocks.

It also includes band L1, in addition to existing L5/S signals (which provide location information), with coverage over the Indian landmass and a region extending 1500 km around the Indian geopolitical boundary.

This will also be the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The GSLV-F18 vehicle will place the NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F18 vehicle will place the NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Launch is planned from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

A spy satellite? Addressing a press conference earlier, the ISRO chief said the Earth observation satellite's operational lifetime is nine years and dismissed speculations that it was a "spy satellite."

When will the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission launch? The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled for launch on October 30, 2026, at 11:51 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Where can you watch the live stream of the mission launch? You can watch the live stream on October 31 on ISRO's X handle, YouTube channel, or website. Tap here for the link

Previous satellite missions According to ISRO, five second-generation NavIC satellites—NVS-01/02/03/04/05—are envisaged to augment the NavIC base-layer constellation with enhanced features to ensure continuity of services.

NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites, was launched onboard GSLV-F12 on May 29, 2023. For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock was flown in NVS-01.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system.

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system, designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India and the region extending about 1500 km beyond the Indian landmass, which is its primary service area.

NavIC is providing two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS), ISRO has said.

Why is this mission important? NVS-03 is ready for lift-off, followed by the launches of NVS-04 and NVS-05.

In March this year, the last atomic clock on board the Indian Regional Navigational Satellite System-1F (IRNSS-1F) stopped functioning, paralysing India's navigation satellite system - Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

Currently, only IRNSS 1-B, IRNSS 1-L, and NVS-01 are capable of providing navigation services, news agency PTI reported. At least four satellites with operational atomic clocks are required for NavIC to function properly.

The first-generation NavIC satellites, known as the Indian Regional Navigational Satellite System (IRNSS) series, were launched between 2013 and 2018.

However, the constellation of satellites soon began to experience issues, with the atomic clocks aboard several IRNSS series satellites repeatedly malfunctioning.

The NVS series is the second generation of NavIC satellites. While ISRO successfully placed NVS-01 in the desired orbit in 2023, the 2025 launch of NVS-02 failed. This has delayed the launch of NVS-03, NVS-04, and NVS-05.