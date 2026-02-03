Artemis-II's crucial wet dress rehearsal terminated due to hydrogen leak in Moon rocket: Why it matters?

NASA terminated Artemis-II's crucial wet dress rehearsal due to a hydrogen leak in its SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, calling into question how soon astronauts could take off for a trip around the moon.

The space agency conducted a crucial fueling test on Monday, February 2, with the Artemis II mission's SLS rocket.

More than 700,000 gallons (2.65 million liters) of cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2) and liquid oxygen (LOX) were loaded into the two-stage vehicle on Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.

But the team had to stop loading LH2 into the SLS core stage twice to deal with leaks. They, however, managed to troubleshoot the issue in relatively short order and top up the rocket's enormous tanks, Space.com reported.

The Artemis 1 launch campaign was delayed repeatedly by LH2 leaks and other issues.

NASA says… In a statement on Tuesday, NASA said, “The Artemis II wet dress rehearsal countdown was terminated at the T-5:15 minute mark due to a liquid hydrogen leak at the interface of the tail service mast umbilical, which had experienced high concentrations of liquid hydrogen earlier in the countdown, as well.”

“The launch control team is working to ensure the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket is in a safe configuration and begin draining its tanks,” the space agency said.

NASA had said earlier that engineers will have a close eye on propellant loading of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen into the rocket, after challenges encountered with liquid hydrogen loading during Artemis I wet dress rehearsals.

What is Wet dress rehearsal? It is a prelaunch test to fuel the rocket. During wet dress, teams demonstrate the ability to load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants into the rocket, conduct a launch countdown, and practice safely removing propellant from the rocket without astronauts onsite.

Why is a wet dress rehearsal crucial? A successful wet dress rehearsal is necessary ahead of the actual launch.

It was earlier said that the launch of the Artemis II mission with four astronauts depended on the successful wet dress rehearsal and weather conditions, among other factors.

