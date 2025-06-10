Axiom-4 mission: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space journey delayed. Here's why

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed to June 11 at 5:30 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“Launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station: Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025: Dr V Narayanan, Chairman ISRO/ Secretary DOS / Chairman Space Commission,” ISRO stated on X.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also shared, “Update on Axiom-4 Mission to ISS.Due to adverse weather, the launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian Gaganyatri to the International Space Station is rescheduled from June 10 to possibly June 11, 2025. Further update, if any, will be accordingly shared. New Launch Date: June 11, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM IST.”

The Ax-4 crew consists of members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station as watershed moment and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years as per Axiom Space.

Since 1984, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space. He joins Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a milestone in India’s space collaboration with NASA. He will be only the second Indian to go to space, after Rakesh Sharma went on a Soviet mission.

About Ax-4 mission According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland and Hungary, each undertaking its first government-sponsored mission in over four decades.

Although this will be only the second human spaceflight in history for these nations, it will be the first time all three participate in a mission aboard the International Space Station. This groundbreaking mission underscores Axiom Space’s role in expanding access to low-Earth orbit and strengthening national space programs around the world.

Ax-4 will also be the second commercial spaceflight to feature national astronauts sponsored by their governments and the European Space Agency. For India, Poland, and Hungary, Ax-4 stands as a symbol of opportunity, enabling each country to advance its space ambitions on a global stage.

The Ax-4 research complement comprises nearly 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries like the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.

According to Axiom Space, this mission will feature the highest number of research and science-focused activities ever conducted on an Axiom mission aboard the ISS. It highlights the mission's global importance and collaborative spirit in advancing microgravity research in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

‘Actually made it better to continue to keep flying safe’ SpaceX Vice President of Build and Flight Reliability, William Gerstenmaier, underscored the company's emphasisis on safety and reliability in its Dragon capsule missions, stating the “design changed several propulsion components to make them reliable and more useful”.

"So this isn't just the same Dragon capsule you're flying. We've actually made some improvements and actually made it better to continue to keep flying safe. So far this year, SpaceX teams have long spring drag missions, two of which were human spaceflight missions, with all of them launching within 38 days of one another. And while we were working on those, the teams were also looking ahead and preparing for action," he said.

He added, “It gives us the opportunity to review data regularly, and it allows us to look for data, look for small things, fly things, improve things, and continue to fly safely..Thanks to NASA axiom and the partners on this mission. India, Poland and Hungary, thanks for their trust and close collaboration on this very important mission.”