Back-breaking pain after Omicron recovery? Doctor explains reasons

It's a well-known fact that myalgias are commonly seen in viral infections. Covid is not an exception but we are seeing more cases of back pain with Omicron even after recovery which patients label as weakness. However, since data on Omicron is limited and gene sequencing is costly, the reason is "difficult to explain" However it is a possibility that due to inflammatory mediators this variant is causing more myalgia than any other variant post-recovery. Another reason for this can be the fact that this variant is affecting the musculoskeletal system more than any other variant before.