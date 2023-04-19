- That may help form parental attachments
It is hardly surprising that pregnancy and childbirth, nine months of enormous changes to a woman’s body, also change her brain. And they do, by causing certain parts of it to shrink. Fathers, it might be thought, would be unaffected. But no. There is evidence that their brains shrink, too. A paper just published in Cerebral Cortex by Magdalena Martínez-García of the Gregorio Marañón Health Research Institute in Madrid, and her colleagues, divulges the details.