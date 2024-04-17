BH3: Astronomers discover Milky Way’s largest stellar black hole also second-closest to Earth; all you need to know
BH3 black hole is the largest stellar black hole recently discovered in the Milky Way galaxy which is 2000 light years away from the Earth. Here's all you need to know about the new discovery.
Astronomers have discovered a stellar black hole in the Milky Way galaxy, named BH3. The black hole has a mass 33 times that of the Sun and was formed from the collapse of an exploding star. It is located 2,000 light years away from Earth in the Aquila constellation, making it the second nearest black hole discovered.