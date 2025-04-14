Blue Origin launch LIVE: Katy Perry, with all-women crew, set to blast off to ‘edge of space’

Blue Origin launch LIVE: Pop icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez are among six women set to launch into space on Monday, April 14. Courtesy - the Blue Origin.

The space company also shared a glimpse of the New Shepard ahead of the launch:



Blue Origin’s New Shepard

Blue Origin launch LIVE: Date The Blue Origin New Shepard mission NS-31, its 11th human flight, will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Monday, April 14.

Blue Origin launch LIVE: Time The NS-31 will take off at 9:30 am ET, which is around 7pm, Monday, IST.

Stay tuned for Blue Origin NS-31 launch LIVE updates The Blue Origin NS-31 mission marks the first time in 63 years, that an all female crew is set to blast off into the space, after Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963.

Blue Origin livestream: When, where to watch You can catch all the live updates of NS-31 launch here.

Blue Origin’s website, YouTube channel, and X (formerly Twitter) handle will also livestream the launch. Coverage begins on April 14 at 7 am CDT / 5.30 pm IST (April 15).

How long will Katy Perry be in space? Katy Perry, and other crew members will travel to beyond the Kármán line, the internationally established edge of space at 62 miles/100 kilometers.

The entire trip will take only about 11 minutes from liftoff to touchdown, stated Blue Origin.

Blue Origin launch LIVE: Katy Perry and other crew members The Blue Origin NS-31 crew includes a total of six women. Apart from Katy Perry, the crew includes:

1. Journalist Gayle King,

2. fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - Lauren Sanchez,

3. film producer Kerianne Flynn,

4. former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe,

5. Amanda Nguyen, who is a prominent civil rights activist and research scientist who worked on the last NASA space shuttle mission.

Who is the owner of Blue Origin? Blue Origin, is a space company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The company's New Shepard spacecraft is named in honour of Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

New Shepard is a fully reusable suborbital rocket system, designed from the outset for human spaceflight.