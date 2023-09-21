Can Climate Lawsuits Against Energy Giants Succeed? Courts Could Soon Give Clues
SummarySeveral courts are considering whether state and local claims seeking billions in damages can go to trial.
Lawsuits that aim to hold major players in the fossil-fuel industry responsible for climate change are entering a critical phase, as several state courts this fall are considering whether the cases can move forward.
