Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen announces career transition after flying around the Moon on Artemis II

Jeremy Hansen, the Canadian astronaut who was a part of the American Artemis II mission that flew around the moon in April, announced on Monday (local time) that September onwards, he would be stepping away from the role of a full-time astronaut.

"Today, I am sharing a significant next step in my journey. This September, after 32 years of military service and 17 years as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut—culminating in the incredible privilege of flying around the Moon on Artemis II—I will be transitioning from my full-time role at the CSA," Hansen announced on social media.

Hansen announced that he is not departing from space sciences as the Royal Canadian Air Force is transitioning his role to that of a reservist in order to “to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space.”

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"Our future depends on a fierce continuation of Canadian innovation and exploration in space. The technological breakthroughs and economic benefits born from this sector are vital for our country and the world, and I am as determined as ever to push that work forward," Hansen also said.

Canadian Space Agency issues statement The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) also issued a statement on its website where it recognised the career and achievements of Hansen.

"Through the recent and historic Artemis II mission, Jeremy Hansen brought Canadians closer to the Moon and helped place Canada’s role in human space exploration on the world stage. This achievement reflected decades of Canadian vision, ingenuity and investment in space, and affirmed Canada’s role as a trusted partner in the next chapter of human space exploration," the CSA said, adding that Jansen has represented the country with "leadership, dedication and professionalism" throughout his career.

Jeremy Hansen career: A quick look Hansen was seconded to the CSA after being selected through an astronaut recruitment campaign in 2009. Before he joined Canada’s astronaut corps, Hansen served as a CF-18 fighter pilot with 441 Tactical Fighter Squadron and 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron, and as a Combat Operations Officer at 4 Wing Operations.

Hansen has been serving as an astronaut for more than 17 years, and during that time, he has completed a number of extensive mission training as well as held leadership positions. In 2013, Hansen participated in a CAVES program where he had to live underground for six days straight. In another such program, NEEMO 19, he lived and worked on the ocean floor in a habitat called the Aquarius for a period of seven days. He also became the first Canadian in 2017 to lead a NASA astronaut class, wherein he trained astronauts from both the USA and Canada.