Cancer vaccines are showing promise at last

The hope is that cancer vaccines will advance to the point where they reduce the need for more invasive treatments such as chemotherapy or surgery. For Dr Danson, it is even possible that therapeutic cancer vaccines could one day be used for prevention—with vaccines against neoantigens common in different cancers given to those most at risk of developing them. In October 2024 scientists at the University of Oxford were given funding to create a preventative ovarian cancer vaccine which aims to recognise and attack the earliest stages of this cancer.