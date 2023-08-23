Candida auris: Deadly fungal infection spreads in US, likely linked to climate change say experts5 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
New York City emerged as the epicenter of Candida auris infections in the US, with climate change being a possible factor in its spread.
In 2016, hospitals in New York state identified a rare and dangerous fungal infection never before found in the United States. Research laboratories quickly mobilized to review historical specimens and found the fungus had been present in the country since at least 2013.