Cardio or Weights: What should you do first? Study reveals best exercise sequence for fat loss and fitness

For several years, it has been debated whether it is better to do cardio before or after lifting weights. Now, a new study may finally have the answer to this long-standing question.

The study reported by PTI indicated that the sequence of your workout plays a crucial role in fat loss. Those who did weight training before cardio experienced greater fat loss and increased physical activity during the day compared to those who started with cardio.

The research included 45 young men aged 18-30 classified as obese. For a 12-week period, the participants were divided into three groups. One group served as a control, maintaining their usual lifestyle habits and making no changes to their exercise routines.

The remaining two groups trained for 60 minutes, three times a week. Participants also received sports watches to objectively monitor their daily activity, helping researchers avoid relying on potentially inaccurate self-reporting.

Both exercise groups practised the same training programmes, with the only difference being the order of exercises. Strength training included using actual weights for exercises like the bench press, deadlift, bicep curl, and squat. The cardio sessions consisted of 30 minutes of stationary cycling.

Both groups showed enhancements in cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and body composition, notably losing fat mass while gaining lean muscle. Notably, the improvements in cardiovascular fitness were similar regardless of the exercise sequence, supporting recent research suggesting that exercise order has minimal effect on cardiovascular adaptations.

However, the differences became evident in fat loss and muscle performance. Those who lifted weights initially saw notably larger decreases in overall body fat and visceral fat, the type most closely associated with cardiovascular disease risk.

They also walked for 3,500 steps per day compared to just 1,600 steps for the cardio-first group. The weights-first approach improved muscular endurance and explosive strength as well.

Importance of exercise sequence As per the report, resistance training uses muscle glycogen, the stored sugar in your muscles, as immediate fuel. Lifting weights first empties this fuel, prompting your body to find alternative energy sources.

When glycogen stores are already depleted, your body shifts to using fat reserves more for energy as you begin cardio, similar to a hybrid car switching to battery power when fuel is low. This metabolic change accounts for the increased fat loss observed in the weight-first group.

Conversely, doing cardio first could reduce the effectiveness of your strength training. Cardio depletes glycogen stores, leaving muscles partially drained before you even lift a weight. It also causes fatigue and may lower your muscles’ ability to produce explosive power and strength.

However, the study has certain limitations. Since it includes obese young men, it is uncertain how the findings extend to women, older adults, or individuals with different body compositions. Additionally, the 12-week period maynot reflect long-term changes.

What should you opt for? Whether you choose to do cardio before or after weightlifting, the main point is that both methods boost overall health. The key distinction is that weight training prior to cardio offers specific benefits for fat loss, reducing abdominal fat, and enhancing daily physical activity.

If improving cardiovascular fitness is your main goal, the order is less important, since both methods equally enhance aerobic capacity. However, if fat loss and maximising daily activity are your priorities, evidence strongly favours doing resistance training before other exercises.