Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander unveils first videos of moon after successful deboosting | Watch
ISRO also unveiled videos recorded by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, filmed by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, providing a clear view of Moon craters.
Indian Space Research Organisation on 18 August released the first images of Vikram Lander's first deboosting saying the Lander Module (LM) health is normal.
In a series of tweets, ISRO, through its ongoing third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- said that the LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.
