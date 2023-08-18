Indian Space Research Organisation on 18 August released the first images of Vikram Lander's first deboosting saying the Lander Module (LM) health is normal. ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates It also unveiled videos recorded by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, filmed by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, providing a clear view of Moon craters. Apart from this, the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 captured video offering a a glimpse of Earth, albeit in a smaller form.

In a series of tweets, ISRO, through its ongoing third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- said that the LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

This is a developing story, it will be shortly updated.