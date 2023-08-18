comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Science / Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander unveils first videos of moon after successful deboosting | Watch
Back

Indian Space Research Organisation on 18 August released the first images of Vikram Lander's first deboosting saying the Lander Module (LM) health is normal.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates

It also unveiled videos recorded by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, filmed by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, providing a clear view of Moon craters. Apart from this, the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 captured video offering a a glimpse of Earth, albeit in a smaller form.

In a series of tweets, ISRO, through its ongoing third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- said that the LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

This is a developing story, it will be shortly updated.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 04:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App