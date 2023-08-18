Indian Space Research Organisation on 18 August released the first images of Vikram Lander's first deboosting saying the Lander Module (LM) health is normal.
It also unveiled videos recorded by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, filmed by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, providing a clear view of Moon craters. Apart from this, the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 captured video offering a a glimpse of Earth, albeit in a smaller form.
In a series of tweets, ISRO, through its ongoing third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- said that the LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.
This is a developing story, it will be shortly updated.
