Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover shares lunar image with 3D feel, here's how it looks
The images were released just a day after ISRO announced that the ‘Vikram Lander’ was set into sleep mode at around 8 am IST on Monday morning.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on 5 September put out a 3-dimensional ‘anaglyph’ image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the south pole of the Moon.
For viewing in 3D, Red and cyan glasses are recommended, said the space agency adding, NavCam was developed by LEOS/ISRO and data processing is carried out by SAC/ISRO.
Among other things, ISRO said that the data collected by the payloads is received at the Earth and the Payloads are now switched off. Around 22 September, it is expected by ISRO that Vikram Lander and Pragyaan will awake again.
Earlier on 23 August, India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.
Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.
