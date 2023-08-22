Chandrayaan-3: Who are the leaders behind ISRO's largest space mission?1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:57 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is preparing for a historic landing on the Moon's southern pole. Key individuals driving this mission include ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Project Director P Veeramuthuvel, VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair, and URSC Director M Sankaran.
India and the world are eagerly awaiting the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the Moon that is set to take place tomorrow, August 23, evening. The spacecraft has successfully completed all orbit and deboosting manoeuvres. Its current goal is to identify the ideal location for a soft landing on the challenging lunar terrain.