Chandrayaan-3: Who are the leaders behind ISRO's largest space mission?

India and the world are eagerly awaiting the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the Moon that is set to take place tomorrow, August 23, evening. The spacecraft has successfully completed all orbit and deboosting manoeuvres. Its current goal is to identify the ideal location for a soft landing on the challenging lunar terrain.

Key individuals behind India's largest space mission The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is at the helm of this ambitious endeavour. Here are the key individuals behind India's largest space mission, Chandrayaan-3:

S Somanath, ISRO Chairman ISRO Chairman S Somanath assumed leadership of ISRO in January last year, becoming a pivotal figure in India's ambitious moon mission. Prior to this role, he served as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, both of which are primary centres responsible for developing rocket technologies for ISRO. Under his guidance, Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 (a mission to study the Sun), and Gaganyaan (India's first manned mission) are being overseeen by him.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 P Veeramuthuvel took charge as the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 in 2019. Before this, he held the position of Deputy Director at the Space Infrastructure Programme Office at ISRO's main office. He played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the second edition of India's ambitious moon exploration series. Hailing from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, he is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), located in Thumba, Kerala, was responsible for developing the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-III, now known as Launch Vehicle Mark-III. As the head of VSSC, S Unnikrishnan Nair and his team oversee various critical aspects of this vital mission.