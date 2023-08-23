Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon in historic feat: How India celebrated1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:45 PM IST
India watched the Moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 in anticipation, praying for its safe landing. And as it did, Twitter flooded with reactions from all corners of the country
In a historic feat, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the lunar surface, an uncharted territory that scientists believe holds reserves of frozen water and precious minerals.