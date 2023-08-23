comScore
Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon in historic feat: How India celebrated
In a historic feat, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the lunar surface, an uncharted territory that scientists believe holds reserves of frozen water and precious minerals.

The Vikram lander onboard the Chandrayaan-3 with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm as ISRO erupted in cheers and applause, with organisation chief exclaiming: “India is on the Moon."

India watched the Moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 in anticipation, praying for its safe landing. And as it did, Twitter flooded with reactions from all corners of the country. Here are some reactions:

As Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the South Pole of the moon, making India the first country to reach that particular area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled the ISRO chief S Somnath, congratulating him and his team on this historic feat.

"Somnath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is associated with the moon, and therefore your family members will also be very happy today. Many many congratulations to you and your entire team from my side," PM Modi said in the telephone conversation.

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 07:45 PM IST
