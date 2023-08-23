Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon in historic feat: How India celebrated

India watched the Moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 in anticipation, praying for its safe landing. And as it did, Twitter flooded with reactions from all corners of the country

In a historic feat, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the lunar surface, an uncharted territory that scientists believe holds reserves of frozen water and precious minerals.

The Vikram lander onboard the Chandrayaan-3 with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm as ISRO erupted in cheers and applause, with organisation chief exclaiming: “India is on the Moon."

As Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the South Pole of the moon, making India the first country to reach that particular area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled the ISRO chief S Somnath, congratulating him and his team on this historic feat.