Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on 23 August completed its lunar mission and its Vikram rover landed on the moon's South Pole at 6.04 pm.

Soon after addressing the nation via video conferencing on the successful landing of Chandrayaan's Vikram Lander on the South Pole of the moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ISRO chief S Somanath over the phone.

Addressing ISRO, PM Modi congratulated the scientists and said, "No country has reached the South Pole of the Moon before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity."

PM Narendra Modi also said that the successful landing on the Moon is the dawn of a new India. "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," PM Modi said.

"Thank you everyone for the support...We learned a lot from our failure and today we succeeded. We are looking forward to the next 14 days from now for Chandrayaan-3," ISRO chairman S Somnath said.

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he said.

With this remarkable achievement, India has become the fourth country – after Russia, the U.S., and China – to land on the moon and also the first to land on the moon's South Pole. The new historic feat has cemented India's status as a global superpower in space.

In 2019, India attempted a lunar South Pole landing, however, a software failure caused the Chandrayaan-2 mission to crash into the surface.

Prior to Chandrayaan-3′s landing, Russia had attempted to land its first spacecraft on the moon in almost 50 years, but the Luna-25 mission smashed into the lunar surface on Saturday.