Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's South Pole, 4th in the world 23 Aug 2023
This is historic! The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has landed on the South Pole of the Moon
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, has successfully landed on the South Pole of the Moon, a remarkable feat no country has ever achieved, amid cheers and applause among the scientists. With the landing on the Moon, India has become the fourth nation in the world to achieve this feat and the first to touchdown on the South Pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.