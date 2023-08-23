Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's South Pole, 4th in the world

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, has successfully landed on the South Pole of the Moon, a remarkable feat no country has ever achieved, amid cheers and applause among the scientists. With the landing on the Moon, India has become the fourth nation in the world to achieve this feat and the first to touchdown on the South Pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vikram lander at Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed at 06:04 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined via video conferencing from South Africa where he's attending the BRICS Summit.

As the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface, ISRO chief S Somanath said, “We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon." The ISRO chief also congratulated his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From dargarhs to temples to gurdwaras, thousands had come together to pray for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon. Excited and anxious, people across India crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and homes to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing and erupted in loud applause as the spacecraft touched down on the lunar surface. Sweets were distributed, and firecrackers were burst as India conquered the Moon.

DAWN OF NEW INDIA: PM MODI Addressing ISRO, PM Modi congratulated the scientists and said, “No country has reached the South Pole of the Moon before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity."