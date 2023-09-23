LIVE UPDATES

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Will Vikram lander, Pragyan rover wake up as ISRO to try reactivation today

3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO shared an update yesterday saying that it made efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition, but as of now, no signals have been received from them.