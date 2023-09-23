Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Chandrayaan-3 as efforts to establish contact with the Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and the Pragyan rover are underway. Yesterday, ISRO shared an update saying that it made efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition, but as of now, no signals have been received from them. However, the space agency added that it would continue efforts to establish contact.
After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on August 23 at the uncharted lunar South Pole making India the first country to do so. After transversing over 100 meters on the lunar surface from the Shiv Shakti Point, the touchdown spot of the lander Vikram on the lunar surface, the rover Pragyan was safely parked and set into sleep mode on September 2
After conducting experiments on the moon from August 23 to September 4, the rover and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 were put to sleep in a bid to survive the extremely frigid atmosphere at the south pole of the moon.
Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC), said, "Observing a 50-50 per cent chance of the revival, the scientist further said that if the electronics survive the cold temperature we will receive signals. Otherwise, the mission has already done its job."
"Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have been in deep sleep for almost two weeks now. It is almost like taking out something from the freezer and then trying to use it. The temperatures would have gone beyond -150 degrees Celsius," ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair told ANI.
“The solar heat will warm up the instruments and also recharge the batteries. If both these conditions are successfully met, there is a fairly good chance that the system will be operational again."
Former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra said that confirming the presence of water is the next important thing.
“There was a lesser induced spectroscopy instrument. It has shown us all the expected metals there. It has also shown us the presence of oxygen there, but we are looking for water. The oxygen can come from the breaking of any other silicon material which is actually the basis of all the rocks anywhere in the universe, also it can come from the breaking up of water. But if we could detect hydrogen there, detecting the presence of hydrogen would conclusively prove that there is water because hydrogen is never part of any other compound. So in that case we will be able to conclusively prove that there is water there. We have remote sensing-wise shown the presence of water. Now physically also we will able to show," he added.
Yesterday, ISRO in a post on X wrote, “Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue."
Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC) on Friday said that the 'revival' of the lander and the rover is "automatic" and cannot be nudged from the Earth.
The Director of the Space Applications Centre, one of the major centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said that signals will come as soon as the solar-powered lander and rover are charged because of the sunrise, which happened in the lunar surface on September 22. "As it is clear in ISRO's tweet, efforts are on to establish contact with the Lander and the Rover. It will automatically revive and send signals. Till now, no signals have come," the ISRO scientist told ANI.
