Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO releases images of Earth, Moon captured by Lunar Lander

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Share Via

The ISRO has revealed two images obtained from the... moreThe ISRO has revealed two images obtained from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The first image offers a view of Earth, taken by the Lander Imager Camera. The second image shows the Moon, it was taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera onboard on August 6.

1/5The Earth, as seen through the Lander Imager (LI) Camera, was captured on the launch day of Chandrayaan-3 , which is July 14. (ISRO twitter)

2/5View of the Moon, captured by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC), a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 6. (ISRO twitter)

3/5In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023. (via REUTERS)

4/5In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a captivating view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023. (via REUTERS)