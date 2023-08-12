comScore
Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO releases images of Earth, Moon captured by Lunar Lander

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

The ISRO has revealed two images obtained from the... more

The Earth, as seen through the Lander Imager (LI) Camera, was captured on the launch day of Chandrayaan-3 , which is July 14. (ISRO twitter)
1/5The Earth, as seen through the Lander Imager (LI) Camera, was captured on the launch day of Chandrayaan-3 , which is July 14. (ISRO twitter)
View of the Moon, captured by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC),  a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 6. (ISRO twitter)
2/5View of the Moon, captured by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC),  a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 6. (ISRO twitter)
In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a  view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023.  (via REUTERS)
3/5In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a  view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023.  (via REUTERS)
In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a captivating view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023.  (via REUTERS)
4/5In a screenshot taken from a video released on August 6, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander captured a captivating view of the moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023.  (via REUTERS)
On August 6, the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft provided a captivating view of the Moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) process. (ANI)
5/5On August 6, the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft provided a captivating view of the Moon during its Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) process. (ANI)
