Chandrayaan-3 mission's new findings about water-ice deposits on the Moon has provided valuable insights for future lunar missions. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, which conducted Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), played a crucial role in the exploring Moon’s thermal environment and noted the potential for water-ice deposits. The experiment helped unveiled the never known before details about surface temperature of lunar south pole.

Enhancing the understanding of lunar surface, the scientific marvel recorded in-situ temperature measurements from a high-latitude lunar regolith (soil). Explaining the importance of the project in developing human understanding about moon's atmosphere, K Durga Prasad from ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) said, “Water-ice prospecting is a crucial step in unlocking the Moon’s potential for supporting human habitat and furthering exploration," Times of India reported.

He added, “Lunar temperatures not only dictate water-ice, but also drive other aspects of science and exploration.” The new findings published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment indicate that lunar surface temperatures go up to 355K (82°C) at the lunar south pole region. This figure is 25K higher than the expected 330K.

‘High latitudes alter surface temperatures’ According to scientists, the high temperature can be attributed to the lander’s placement on a sunward-facing local slope of 6°. “This discovery highlights how small-scale topographical variations at high latitudes can significantly alter surface temperatures, a phenomenon less pronounced in equatorial regions,” the scientist said, who was a part of the research led by the PRL team.

K Durga Prasad explained that global lunar temperatures were mapped through remote sensing before the Chandrayaan-3 mission as direct in-situ measurements were limited to the Apollo 15 and 17 missions. These two missions were primarily aimed on equatorial regions.