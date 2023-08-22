Chandrayaan-3, the hope of not only the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) but also millions of Indians, is just a day away from its historic lunar landing on August 23, 2023.

India's quest for space exploration is about to achieve a remarkable feat as Chandrayaan-3 is poised for a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23, an event that will be witnessed live by the entire nation across multiple platforms. When to watch? ISRO shared on August 20 via its official 'X' platform (formerly Twitter), stating Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 is slated to touch down on the Moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday, August 23.

The live coverage of this historic event is scheduled to commence on August 23, 2023, at 5:27 PM.

Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the soft landing live on various platforms, including the ISRO Website, ISRO's YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel as well as National Geographic TV channel. Online Live streaming will also take place on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Check recent updates at Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates.

The live telecast of "Chandrayaan - 3 #countdowntohistory" will take place on both National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar platforms, commencing at 4 PM on August 23, 2023. This broadcast will precede the anticipated descent of Vikram, which is scheduled to initiate around 5:45 PM IST. The show, hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and featuring prominent space experts.

The live show enhanced with futuristic AR VR graphics will provide exclusive insights from eminent personalities such as astronauts Sunita Williams, and Rakesh Sharma, and S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO about the mission's significance for India and the future of space exploration. Joining live, Srijan Pal Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre; Chris Hadfield, Former Commander Of The International Space Station and Ann Druyan, Creative Director of NASA's Voyager Interstellar Message and Emmy-winning Writer, will count down to the final moments.

ISRO has encouraged all schools and educational institutions across the nation to actively promote the event among students and faculty and to organise live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within their campuses.

Chandrayaan-3's journey began a month and six days ago when it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.