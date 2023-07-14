comScore
Business News/ Science / Chandrayaan-3 soars to moon; applause, cheers sweep through ISRO: Watch video
India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-3 has taken off the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, setting the course to explore the moon’s south pole. Just as the Chandrayaan-3 soared to the moon, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) jubilantly celebrated the successful launch of lunar mission with exuberant smiles and thunderous applause.

Thousands of Indians who were present during the Chandrayaan-3 launch cheered outside the mission control center and waved the national flag as they watched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft rise into the sky, as applause and cheers swept through the mission centre and the ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3 took off at 14:35 pm with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft is set to embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month before landing on the moon’s surface later in August.

If India successfully places the spacecraft on the lunar surface, it would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.

PM Narendra Modi, who is in France on a two-day official visit, tweeted: “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity."

“Congratulations India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon," ISRO Director Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said after the launch.

“Congratulations to the ISRO team. The moral support you all gave and the enthusiasm you exhibited...Let us hope that we will have a very successful mission ahead of us," Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology, who was present during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, said, “It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making. Thank you team ISRO for making India proud & thank you PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector."

India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s little-explored south pole ended in failure in 2019 due to a software glitch. While the spacecraft entered the lunar orbit, it lost touch with its lander which crashed.

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
