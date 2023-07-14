Chandrayaan-3 soars to moon; applause, cheers sweep through ISRO: Watch video

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology, who was present during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, said, “It is indeed a moment of glory for India and destiny for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making. Thank you team ISRO for making India proud & thank you PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector."