Chandrayaan-3: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed successfully, says ISRO1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The ISRO has successfully completed raising it's second orbit manoeuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed raising its second orbit manoeuver of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. “The second orbit-raising manoeuver is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now 41.603 km × 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2-3pm IST," ISRO tweeted on Monday afternoon. Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×