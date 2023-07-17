Chandrayaan-3: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed successfully, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed raising its second orbit manoeuver of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. “The second orbit-raising manoeuver is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now 41.603 km × 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2-3pm IST," ISRO tweeted on Monday afternoon. Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km, the space agency said.

