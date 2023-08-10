Chandryaan 3: Why is it important to land on Moon's South Pole?3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 01:56 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to land on the moon's South Pole, a challenging feat.
Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, is poised to achieve a remarkable feat - becoming the fourth country globally to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. This mission takes on an even more challenging endeavour by attempting a landing on the moon's South Pole, a region renowned for its tough terrain and harshly cold temperatures, FirstPost reported.