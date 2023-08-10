Chandryaan 3: Why is it important to land on Moon's South Pole?

Untrodden territory

Until now, all previous lunar landings have been concentrated within the equatorial region, positioned just a few degrees north or south of the lunar equator. A report by Indian Express highlights that the most distant foray from the equator was accomplished by NASA's Surveyor 7, which achieved a lunar touchdown on January 10, 1968. This historic spacecraft found its resting place near the 40-degree south latitude. Israel rocketed in April 2019 attempted a landing on the South Pole but crashed. China’s Chang’e 4 in 2019, which became the first spacecraft to land on the far side of the moon, landed near the 45-degree latitude.