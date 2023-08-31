Using the mother-child reference, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a video of the rover rotating on the surface of the Moon to find a safe route to carry on its adventures. The video was released a day after the Pragyan rover clicked an image of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. It was recorded on August 29.

While releasing the video, ISRO wrote it looks like a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of ‘Chandamama’ while the ‘mother’, referring to the Vikram lander, watches over it. It said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?"

The space agency released a video showing an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately five centimetres in proximity to the lunar surface.

ISRO further said the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected sulphur, as well as other minor elements on the Moon.

"This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,......?" read the post.

On Wednesday, the Pragyan rover had shared an image of the Vikram lander from a distance. The image shows Vikram lander perched on the surface of the Moon.

Tweeting the picture, ISRO said, “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)."

Sharing more progress of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, the Pragyan rover on Tuesday, August 29, confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface.

ISRO said that the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Pragyan Rover unambiguously confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the south pole.

