China has become a scientific superpower
The Economist 17 min read 17 Jun 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
- From plant biology to superconductor physics the country is at the cutting edge
In the atrium of a research building at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing is a wall of patents. Around five metres wide and two storeys high, the wall displays 192 certificates, positioned in neat rows and tastefully lit from behind. At ground level, behind a velvet rope, an array of glass jars contain the innovations that the patents protect: seeds.
