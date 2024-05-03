China launches moon mission in base race with US
SummaryThe Chinese mission has been hailed for its potential for a scientific breakthrough, but the U.S. is closely watching the expedition with trepidation.
SINGAPORE—Across China and among the global scientific community, Friday’s launch of a Chinese mission to collect samples from the moon’s far side has been hailed for its potential for a scientific breakthrough.
