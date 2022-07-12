Chinese scientists make robot fish to ‘eat’ microplastics in polluted Oceans1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 07:55 PM IST
- To clean oceans of microplastics, Chinese scientists have developed robot fish that would 'eat' the tiny plastic particles
In an attempt to clean oceans of microplastics, Chinese scientists have developed robot fish that would "eat" the tiny plastic particles. Chinese scientists from Sichuan University in southwest China have created 1.3 centimetres (0.5 inch) in size robot fish.