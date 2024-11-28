Science
India eyes seaweed to cut methane-filled bovine burps in climate change fight
Summary
- Methane is a major greenhouse gas (GHG) that contributes to climate change.
New Delhi: Indian cows and buffalos may be put on a diet of seaweed to tackle the problem of bovine burps–the methane-emitting scourge in the fight against climate change.
