Skywatchers are gearing up for the Cold Moon on December 15, 2024, a unique full moon that will not appear again until 2043. Discover how to witness this enchanting lunar event, its significance in various cultures, and why it captures the imagination of millions.

As 2024 comes to a close, skywatchers are preparing to witness the final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon. The last full moon of this year will rise as far north — a phenomenon that happens every 18.6 years. Over this period, the position of the moon's rising point shifts slightly, leading to the full moon appearing at different points on the horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, NASA has stated that the moon will appear full for about three days, making it a full moon weekend. For centuries, the moon's serene presence in the night sky has inspired a sense of wonder and calm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch Cold Moon? On the night of 15 December, the Cold Moon will be at its fullest, but it will appear full for about three days. You don't need any special equipment to see it—just a clear night sky view. The exact time of the full moon may vary depending on your location, but generally, it will be visible at night.

The Old English and Anglo-Saxon names of the December Full Moon are the Moon Before Yule and the Long Night Moon. Both names refer to the winter solstice and the ancient celebration of Yule. Another Celtic name is the Oak Moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Space.com, a cold moon occurs because the moon's “rising and setting positions on the horizon change constantly due to the movements of Earth and the moon," implying that it doesn't follow the same path as the sun.