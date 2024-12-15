Cold Moon 2024: With 2024 drawing to a close, skywatchers are all set to witness the spectacle of the final full moon of 2024, known as the Cold Moon. Cold Moon, also known as the longest and last full moon of the year will illuminate the sky on 15 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA has stated that the moon will appear full for about three days around this time making this a full moon weekend. It added that December's full moon is known by various names, including Long Nights Moon in Old English and the Moon before Yule in Anglo-Saxon. It is famously called 'Cold moon' or Oak Moon.

Cold moon is the longest night of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, since this full moon happens closest to the winter solstice. On this day, the lunar body takes the highest path along the top of the sky, which makes its visibility longer than other full moons.

When and where to watch Cold Moon? NASA states that Cold Moon will be visible on Sunday morning, December 15, 2024, passing opposite the Sun at 4:02 a.m. EST.

NASA stated that in Washington, D.C., the full Moon will be visible for 16 hours and 1 minute from Saturday evening, December 14, to Sunday morning, December 15. It will reach its highest point at 11:52 p.m. EST, with 14 hours and 33 minutes after sunset. The following night, the Moon will be visible for 16 hours and 3 minutes from Sunday to Monday, December 15 to 16.

Chicago: Moon rises time 3:24 p.m. on Saturday and sets at 7:51 a.m. on Sunday (local time).

Los Angeles: the moon rises at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday and sets at 7:28 a.m. on Sunday (local time)

New York: Moonrise occurs at 4:32 p.m. EST.

Will Cold moon be visible in India? Currently, there are no reports indicating the presence of the Cold Moon in India. However, the Cold Moon coincides with Margashirsha Purnima in India, a day observed with fasting and special prayers according to Hindu traditions.

Margashirsha Purnima in India The full moon day in the month of Margashirsha is highly significant in Hindu traditions. It is reported that since the full moon occurs during this month, it is referred to as Margashirsha Purnima. On this day, many people observe fasting, while several temples across India, especially Vishnu temples, conduct special prayers and bhajans to mark the occasion.