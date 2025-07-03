Comet or asteroid? Unknown object speeding towards Earth leaves scientists puzzled

Scientists in Europe have detected what they believe could be the third known object from another star system to enter our solar system. The newly discovered space object, named A11pl3Z, was spotted by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is currently several hundred million miles away, near Jupiter. Though it appears to be travelling towards Earth, experts say there is no danger as it will pass nowhere near our planet and is expected to fly past Mars instead, The Mirror reported.

At this stage, scientists are unsure whether A11pl3Z is a rocky asteroid or an icy comet, both of which are common in space. Its precise size and shape are still unknown, and further observations are underway to better understand the object’s origins. NASA scientists are also monitoring its progress closely.



Astrophysicist Josep Trigo-Rodriguez, from the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona speaking with The Mirror said that the object's unusual speed and trajectory suggest it could be an interstellar visitor. Writing in The Conversation, Dr Trigo-Rodriguez explained, "There are certain aspects of its extended appearance that could point to it being a comet. However, this will need to be confirmed in the coming weeks as it moves deeper into the solar system."

He also noted, "On the other hand, it is normal for an object subjected to the extremely low temperatures of interstellar space for millions of years to take longer than normal to 'wake up' from its slumber."

Dr Trigo-Rodriguez estimates that the object measures around 40 kilometres (25 miles) across. Experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have confirmed through their Scout program at the Center for the Study of Minor Bodies (CNEOs) that there is no chance of the object striking Earth. According to their calculations, the closest it will come is about 284 million kilometres (roughly 176 million miles) away.