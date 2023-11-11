‘Conscience was not…’: Chandrayaan-3 project director donates away 2 years' salary received as prize money
The amount of ₹25 lakh was awarded to him by the Tamil Nadu government, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts in the successful landing of rover on the Moon's surface.
Dr P Veeramuthuvel, a top scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and project director of lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, has donated away ₹25 lakh – an amount equivalent to his two years' salary – received as prize money.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message